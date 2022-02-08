A young mother from Hanover Park has been hospitalised after being shot in the face by skollies while walking to a winkel on Monday.

The heartbroken mother of Sukeen Sellars, 26, says her daughter is lucky to be alive after a bullet punctured her cheeks while her backpack saved her from being struck in the chest.

Mom Koebra, 64, says they were called to the shocking scene in Manlyn Walk shortly after 10pm by frantic neighbours who told her Sukeena had been shot.

“Sukeena and her boyfriend told me they were walking to the shop,” she says.

“After 10pm the neighbours came here to say she was shot.

“All we know is that the shooters were in a car and three of them jumped out and started shooting at her.

“She was shot in the face as the bullet went through her cheeks.

“She is lucky it did not hit her in the head.

“The other bullet went straight through her backpack and you can still see the holes.

“She is lucky, that backpack saved her life.”

BUFFER: Bullet holes in her bag

A video taken at the scene shows a bleeding Sukeena staggering towards a vehicle assisted by residents.

“The neighbours took her straight to Groote Schuur where she was taken to the ICU.

“When we called, they said she was stable but we don’t know how bad her injuries are.”

The family waited for police to arrive, however, Philippi police have no record of the shooting.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says: “This office has no record of this matter.

“Kindly ask your source to furnish you with more information for this office to respond.”

This angered Sukeena’s family who say had police actually responded to the incident, they would have had records.

“She is in hospital and they have no record. It's terrible that we live in fear like this in Hanover Park,” says Koebra.

“What upsets me the most is that how did these skollies not see she is a woman?

“She was wearing a doekie and a salaah top and still they shot.

“She has a nine-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son that she must look after...

“Also she is so beautiful and this bullet has destroyed her face,” says the hartseer mom.

