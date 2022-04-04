Police have obtained video footage of an alleged dicing incident that claimed the life of Meshaye Wichman in Grassy Park last week.

The Retreat woman died after a speeding Toyota RunX crashed into her Volkswagen minibus on the corner of Lake Road and Fifth Avenue.

Meshaye, 38, will be laid to rest today while the family received a video of the crash.

The victim’s sister Cecilia Greenwood says: “We gave the video footage to the police and it showed that my sister’s husband had the right of way and the RunX just jumped the red robot and crashed into my sister’s vehicle on her side.”

She says the memorial service for Meshaye at their dad’s home in Mitchells Plain on Thursday was emotional.

“The memorial service was such an emotional night for us because there were people from her work, church and just those who knew her that came out.

“They all spoke so lovingly of her and just really proved that she was such a great person who really affected people’s lives in a positive way.

“The funeral will be (today) and we are hoping it will bring some closure but the real closure will be when somebody gets arrested for the accident and justice is served.”

At the memorial service, six local car clubs rolled up to show their support and raise funds for the family.

Nadeem Fredericks, of T3 Bus Lovers Kaapstad, said the car clubs got involved through a family connection of Meshaye’s husband Francois Booysen, who was driving at the time of the accident.

“We had about 25 cars meet up at the Watergate Shopping Mall and we drove to the house where we gave the family our support and some flowers.

“As members of the Cape Club Charity Network, we always pass a box around where people can donate some funds but we never count it, and we just hand it over to the family.”

Cecilia says her cousin and three children and Francois have all been discharged from hospital.

The Daily Voice was told that a suspect was handed over to police by the community.

However, Grassy Park police spokesperson Colonel Dawood Laing says no arrests have been made: “The rumours of somebody turning themselves in for the culpable homicide case are untrue and the investigation into the matter still continues.”

