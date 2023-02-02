A video of two schoolboys attacking a young female pupil has gone viral. The Gauteng Department of Education’s district office in Krugersdorp is investigating the incident at the Nic Diederichs Technical High in the town.

In a 25-second video clip circulating on social media, the pupils can be seen confronting the meisie. At the beginning of the video, she is sitting down between two other learners. During the confrontation, the girl stands up and a few seconds later, one of the boys hands something to the pupil next to him before he shoves her down with both hands and proceeds to slap her.

AGAIN MAKES HEADLINES: Nic Diederichs Technical High. Picture: Supplied In the video, presumably filmed by another pupil, the girl is seen fighting back. Other pupils intervene shortly afterwards, dragging the boy away and the girl is seen running after them. When IOL contacted the school, a woman confirmed that the matter was under investigation by the Krugersdorp Education District Office. However, calls to this office went unanswered.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the Department of Education in Gauteng, did not reply to queries. The school made headlines in 2008 when a Grade 12 pupil donned a mask and slashed a fellow pupil, Jacques Pretorius, to death. Morne Harmse, known as ‘The Samurai Killer’, also wounded three others.