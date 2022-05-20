The three men accused of murdering top criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik have pleaded not guilty to all the charges despite being filmed racing away from the scene. Nearly four years after the assassination which rocked the legal fraternity, the trial finally got underway at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti heard they were facing five charges related to Mihalik’s murder, including murder, two counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The trio were busted by the Anti-Gang Unit after Mihalik, 50, was gunned down outside his children’s school in Green Point on 30 October 2018. Two men approached Mihalik’s black Mercedes-Benz outside Reddam House and fired three shots through the driver’s window.

Mihalik’s eight-year-old son sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. His daughter, 17, who was in the back seat, was not injured. According to a Daily Voice source, the state is set to prove that the men were paid in Kruger coins to the value of R200 000. While all three men pleaded not guilty, Maliti’s defence lawyer offered a brief plea explanation.

Addressing the judge, he said his client denied being involved in the murder but admitted that he had been in contact with his co-accused on the day regarding the sale of “golden coins”. ASSASSINATED: Pete Mihalik was shot in October 2018 Senior traffic cop Boy Makutu, who stopped the trio shortly after the murder, took the stand and explained how he came to be in possession of two driver’s licences. Makutu said after 7am, he left the Gallows Hill traffic department and spotted a Renault Clio and silver VW Polo jumping a stop street and pursued the vehicles.