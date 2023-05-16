A freak accident would have claimed the life of a young child had it not been for quick-thinking emergency volunteers. This past Thursday, just after 2pm, emergency services volunteers from the Drakenstein Farm Watch sprung into action when a construction vehicle – weighing at least 20 tons – fell sideways while dropping its load at a roadwork site.

The truck fell on top of a passing vehicle. In footage caught on camera, the truck can be seen offloading its debris as several vehicles pass it along the Paarl R301 to Franschoek, opposite Boschandmeer Estate. In a shocking turn of events, the falling truck then flattens the passenger side of one of the passing vehicles.

Members of the Drakenstein Farm Watch, who was first on the scene, said the primary school meisie was trapped in her seat. Her father miraculously climbed out of the vehicle, sustaining only light head injuries and scratches. According to those at the crash site, the rescue operation lasted for more than two hours and it involved rescue teams from various agencies, among them the Drakenstein Traffic Services, a Mediclinic crew, Drakenstein Fire and Rescue, Paarl SAPS and forensic teams.