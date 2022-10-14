Angry Hanover Park residents took to the streets on Friday afternoon to demand the removal of a local ward councillor after he was arrested on charges of rape. The large group gathered outside Philippi Police Station after the DA councillor was busted on Friday morning while hosting a meeting in his office.

According to residents he is accused of raping a woman who worked at his home in Newfields. A Daily Voice source says the councillor got a skrik when cops arrived at his office and informed him of the charges. "He was having a meeting and the police arrived. They asked him if he knows the woman but he denied it, and that is when they told him that he is being charged with rape. They did not have handcuffs and they allowed him to drive himself to the police station," the source says.