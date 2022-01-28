A self-confessed child killer has been handed two life terms in the Western Cape High Court for the rape and murder of eight-year-old Reagan Gertse from Tulbagh.

Tears flowed at court yesterday when Reagan’s mother, Louisa, 30, heard horrific details of how her little boy was lured to a river, brutally sodomised and then smothered on the river bank until he died.

The family’s neighbour Jakobus Petoors was arrested and confessed to the crime that shocked the small Boland community to its core.

Petoors, 55, returned to court yesterday after he pleaded guilty to all three charges, namely kidnapping, rape and murder.

It was also revealed that his first conviction, for sodomy, was in 1983 when he was just 17 years old, and at the time that he murdered Reagan, he had been out on parole after being convicted for raping another young laaitie.

SUFFERED: Reagan Gertse, 8

In a scathing judgement, Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken did not mince her words as she outlined his previous offences, saying there was a clear pattern.

“The record reflects that in just a few months in the release on that matter, you at age 55 stand before court convicted and charged of kidnapping, rape and murder.

“Once again of a young male child. There is certainly a pattern that forms,” she said.

Addressing his confession, Judge Wathen-Falken said according to his own version of events, he had three opportunities to set Reagan free but was determined to rape and kill the child.

“When I look at the nature of these facts, there was an opportunity for you to change your mind from whatever you had planned to do that day,” she said.

“When Reagan was called, you could have changed your mind. You then further plead that on request by yourself for Reagan to remove his clothing, he refused and he offered resistance and at that opportunity, it was your second opportunity to change your mind.

“After Reagan was violently and brutally violated by you, in the worse possible way, after the rape, this child asked you if he could just go home. There was an opportunity for you to pause, stop and set that child free but you were not going to be deterred and denied him.”

She sentenced him to life imprisonment each for the rape and murder charges and 12 months for the kidnapping charge.

As the sentences will run concurrently, he will serve an effective 25 years in prison.

For mom Louisa, this was not enough.

HOLLOW JUSTICE: Ouma Maria Davids and mother Louisa

She said Petoors could have satisfied his sexual urge with a willing woman but instead brutalised her little boy.

“I am not going to say I am happy or unhappy. He will still live his life and get everything for free [in prison].

“Here, innocent children are victims when there are women he could have gone to. He should get the doodstraf,” she said.

