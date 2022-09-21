The man accused of killing a Gugulethu teenager and then stuffing her body into a wheelie bin was out on parole for rape. Thamsanqa Crosby Mgengwana, 36, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning for the murder of 15-year-old Aviwe Mkhosi.

He was arrested on August 9, eight days after he allegedly dumped her body in somebody else’s yard in Old Crossroads. He has chosen to abandon his bail application as the court confirmed that the post-mortem and crime-scene pictures are still outstanding. KILLED: Aviwe Mkhosi was 15 The accused allegedly killed Aviwe and kept her body in his hokkie at the back of his mother’s house in Zwelitsha, about a kilometre away from where he dumped the decomposing corpse. It is believed she was murdered on July 17.

The victim’s mother Sonia Mkhosi, 33, says: “She started smoking drugs after she was raped on New Year’s Eve, that changed who she is completely. “She hung out in drug houses and she started staying away from home. “I would sometimes tie her up at home so she could get off the drugs and we could go to social workers, but that didn’t work.

“She met this man through my younger sister who left her in Zwelitsha and failed to report to me about my daughter’s murder.” SHOCK: Aviwe found in a bin Speaking outside court, Mgengwana’s aunt Nobeka Ngxukuma alleged that the accused has been involved in criminal activities before. She joined the Baphi Abafazi Movement as they picketed outside court and shouted that Mgengwana should be kept in the mang and agter tralies.

“He was out on parole for rape when he was arrested for the murder of that young girl. “He is very disrespectful, he kept the body of the teenager and left her in his hokkie to rot,” she says. “He suddenly wanted to sleep inside the main house and when his mom asked him about that, he lied and made excuses, even saying it was cold in there.”

She adds that her sister became suspicious and even went to the correctional services and reported to them about her son missing his check-ins at the police station. “They ignored her and they only took steps after his arrest. “The body would have been found earlier than it was because she asked them to kick the hokkie down.”