Police Minister Bheki Cele reveals that the Mitchells Plain teen accused of murdering Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyen had carried her coffin at her funeral, just days before he was arrested for her death. Cele also revealed that Van Rooyen had been strangled, and that the accused was her nephew.

Cassidy Hartzenberg, 18, made his first appearance at the Simon’s Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Heavily armed cops, along with Cele and his top brass, filled the public gallery as Hartzenberg, wearing a grey-and-black hoodie, stood in the dock, where he was told he was charged for the murder of his aunt. Van Rooyen, who had presided at the Vredenburg Magistrates’ Court, was found dead in her Marina Da Gama home on September 10. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry.

The 50-year-old had left work that Friday to attend a family gathering. Her Toyota RAV4 had been taken, and later found near Mitchells Plain. The Hawks swooped on Hartzenberg at his Mitchells Plain home on Tuesday. The State alleges that Hartzenberg strangled Van Rooyen, before stole her car and an unknown amount of geld.

STRANGLED: Van Rooyen National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said they are in consultation with the Hawks regarding the bail proceedings. “At this stage, the suspect’s bail profile is unknown, and it would be in the interest of justice to obtain all relevant information before a decision on bail is made. “We are hopeful that this matter can be processed speedily through the courts and that the outstanding investigation will be finalised quickly,” he said.

Cassidy Hartzenberg, fifth from left, at the funeral of Maigstrate Romay van Rooyen. Picture: Leon Lestrade Speaking outside court, Cele said Hartzenberg had been a pallbearer at Van Rooyen’s funeral this past the weekend. He added that there were suspicions that her killer was linked to a court matter she presided over, but this looks to not be the case. “It’s a pity that it seems to be a relative of the deceased that has been arrested. We believe that we found the correct person,” Cele said.