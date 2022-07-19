*This story has been updated. Loud cheers were heard at the Western Cape High Court yesterday as convicted rapist and killer, David van Boven, was sentenced to 25 years in the mang for the murder of UWC student Jesse Hess and her oupa Chris Lategan.

Western Cape High Court Judge Judith Cloete, did not mince her words as she called David “deeply disturbed” and said he had no respect for human life. His life sentence was welcomed by the deceased’s family, who say they finally have closure. The deaths of Jesse, 18, and her 85-year-old grandfather sparked an outcry when their bodies were found on 30 August 2019 in their Parow flat.

TERRIBLE DEATH: Victim Jesse Hess, 18. Picture supplied Both of them had been strangled to death, while Jessie was also raped by Van Boven. Van Boven, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was arrested several months later after he was identified as the suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park. He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai.

His co-accused Tasliem “Boontjie” Ambrose was arrested days later. TRONK TOE: Tasliem ‘Boontjie’ Ambrose sentenced at Cape High Court Van Boven, who is a convicted rapist, was found guilty of the murders, robberies, fraud and sexually assaulting the theology student. Boontjie was only convicted for the robbery and being an accessory by helping to sell the stolen items.

While setting out his previous convictions, Judge Cloete noted that at the time he murdered Jesse and Chris, Van Boven was out on parole after serving only seven years of his rape conviction. STRANGLED: Oupa Chris Lategan, 85 “His parole was revoked and he is currently serving the remainder of his sentence,” Cloete said. “Accused 1 is facing yet another count of rape at the Wynberg Regional Court. The offences committed by accused 1 in the present case are plainly vile and beyond question.

“He is an individual who preys on the defenceless and vulnerable and has no compunction even when it comes to close relatives.” Cloete said he showed no remorse during the trial. “Accused 1 snuffed out (Jesse’s) life without a thought and not only that, he felt compelled to violate her in a most humiliating manner while she suffered a terrible death.

“He believes himself entitled to do as he pleases to get whatever he wants. This makes him a deeply disturbed individual but it goes further than that. He is also extremely dangerous,” she said as Van Boven grinned and laughed. She sentenced him to 25 years in prison for each murder, 20 years for robbery, eight years for sexual assault and three years for fraud. Van Boven was sentenced to a total of 81 years, but will serve an effective 25 years in the mang as the sentences will run concurrently.

Turning to Boontjie, Cloete remarked that his history showed he suffered from drug abuse but said in his two years in the mang, he had chosen to stay away from drugs. During proceedings, the emotional dad from Hanover Park could be seen praying in the dock. Cloete said Boontjie showed remorse and apologised to the families and had proven that he did not have a propensity for violence.

She sentenced him to six years behind bars. Speaking outside court Jesse’s dad, Lance, said they were happy with the sentencing. “I just hope that they will stay for their whole sentence and not get parole. I feel a bit relieved that all of this is done. From here on out, I think our healing process will start,” he said.