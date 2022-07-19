Convicted killer David van Boven has been sentenced to 81 years in the mang for the murder of UWC student, Jesse Hess and her oupa Chris Lategan. Van Boven appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday where he received:

- 25 years for Jesse’s murder; - 25 years for Chris’ murder; - 20 years for sexual assault;

- 8 years for robbery and - 3 years for fraud Meanwhile his co-accused, Tasliem “Boontjie” Ambrose was sentenced to six years for accessory to robbery.

Speaking to the Daily Voice outside court after the sentencing, Jesse’s father, Lance says he is relieved that the lengthy trial has come to an end and his family can now start their healing process. “If it was in God’s plan for them to get what they got, it was in his plan”, says Lance. “I just hope that they stay (in prison) for the whole sentence and not get parole. That’s all I want.

“I feel a bit relieved that all of this is done, from here on out our healing process can start now,” he says. The deaths of Jesse, 18, and Chris sparked an outcry when their bodies were found after an alleged house robbery on 30 August 2019. Both of them had been strangled to death while Jesse had also been raped by Van Boven.

Oupa Chris Lategan. Picture supplied During the trial, Van Boven and Boontjie turned on each other as cops revealed the shocking contents of their warning statements and confessions, made despite both men pleading not guilty. In the end though, Van Boven, who is also a convicted rapist, was found guilty of the murders and sexually assaulting Jesse. Jesse Hess., Picture supplied Boontjie was only convicted for the robbery and being an accessory by helping to sell the stolen items.