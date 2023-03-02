A 15-year-old meisie from Wesbank says she feared for her life after she was raped at gunpoint in a gangetjie next to a church. Speaking to the Daily Voice this week, the teen said not even people walking past on the busy main road was enough to deter the vark from grabbing her by the neck and forcing her to pull her skirt down.

In a shaky voice, the girl explained that on Monday morning before school, she had gone to a friend’s house to fetch money for her mother. “That was around 6.30am. I got the money and walked back home through the gangetjie next to the New Apostolic Church on Main Road. SCARY: A 15-year-old girl has revealed how she was raped next to this Wesbank church. “While I was walking I saw a man walking behind me, I started walking faster.

“When I reached halfway through the passage, I felt the man’s hand on my neck. “He had a gun and a knife.” She said the man demanded that she pull down her skirt but she refused.

“He then took off my tights and panty and told me to walk more to the end of the passage.” The meisie said she was too petrified to shout or run. “When we came to the end of the passage, I saw two women walk pass, then he cocked the gun and put it to my neck.

“I froze, I feared for my life, all I could think of was that my life is gonna end.” The girl said the man then raped her: “There were also two boys who walked through the passage but they turned around again. “The man waited five minutes before taking the money I had and ran away.”

The girl’s mother said the horrific ordeal has left them all traumatised. “I feel heartbroken because my daughter does not know these things. “I especially feel so upset because of that passage. They need to make a plan with it,” she said.

It is believed that residents who heard about the incident caught the rapist and took him to police. Wesbank community activist Lindie Jacobs said news of the girl’s rape shocked the community. “This is totally unacceptable, we can’t accept that, he must be brought to book,” Lindie added.