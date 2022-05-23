Hillview residents gatvol of gang shootings in the area have voiced their grievances with their ward councillor, saying cops have failed them. This after three people were killed in one week and several injured injured in the ongoing war between the Flakkas and the Junky Funky gangs.

The latest victim is an innocent man, Abdul Kadar Mohammed, 35, who was gunned down at the corner of St Christopher Avenue and Magaliesberg Road. The father of two was going to get money from the ATM when he was shot and killed on Friday afternoon. SAPS did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

Community leader Shireen Moolman tells the Daily Voice they want more police visibility. CONCERN: Hillview demands more police to combat Flakka and Junky Funky gangs. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “We also want Law Enforcement officers in our area, the police have failed us,” she says. “On Saturday night when the lights went off, there was a shooting. I saw the police van drive away from where they were shooting.

“Someone could have been hurt, but they left us. We don’t even understand why they are giving us loadshedding when this is a red zone.” She also had questions for local councillor Mandy Marr, who was there to donate soup to fire victims. “The people want help and we want to know what will happen, the gangsters shoot at any time,” Shireen says.

“We didn’t want to bombard the councillor but were looking for a way forward because we have lost such a lot of people and we can’t rely on the police anymore.” Another resident Zainab Salie claims cops are corrupt. “The police are working with the gangsters. We don’t want police from Muizenberg and Steenberg, the police we want must come from other areas. My 18-year-old son is like a prisoner because he is scared to go out of the house.”

Councillor Marr says there will be a stakeholder meeting where people can share their concerns with the relevant parties. “I will get Law Enforcement here, I will get SAPS here but when they come to this area, they are being attacked. “Someone texted me a message to say they couldn’t get electricity because their vehicle was being attacked.”