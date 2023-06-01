Footage of the shooting of a woman in Wynberg has revealed that she was the target of a hit. Nearly a week after the woman’s body was found in the street, a video recording has indicated that the lone gunman intended on killing her in cold blood.

The Daily Voice can also reveal that the victim was a State witness and had attended Wynberg Magistrate’s Court shortly before she was shot. At the time of the murder, police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, said the woman was shot at the corner of Church and Brodie roads in Wynberg at about 10.45am. KILLED: State witness. Pictures: Mahira Duval and Supplied “Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally,” Pojie stated.

“She succumbed to injury on the scene and was declared dead by medical personnel.” He said the motive for the murder is part of a police investigation. A witness, who spoke to the Voice at the scene, said he saw the victim walk from the court building just moments before she was killed.

The footage, which has gone viral, shows the woman walking down the street along with two others as the shooter comes up behind her and then fires two shots at her head. HIT: The woman was shot nearly a week ago. Pictures: Mahira Duval The mense with her get a skrik and run into a nearby building while the gunman fled in the opposite direction. According to a source, the deceased was listed as a State witness in a high-profile case but said no details about the saak can be revealed yet.

When the Voice visited the woman’s home on Wednesday, a scared vrou who answered the door declined to speak to the media and quickly locked herself in the victim’s home. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the details of the case are “sensitive”. “Be advised that due to the sensitive nature of the case this office will divulge any information regarding the matter.