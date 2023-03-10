A young man from Manenberg is proving that nothing is impossible as he is set to graduate after sharing his story in the Daily Voice. Five years ago, Ubaidullah Davids, 22, was thrust into the limelight when he was crowned the top pupil at Silverstream Secondary School.

The friendly boy, who lost both his parents and grew up in one of the most dangerous streets of Manenberg, managed to avoid skollies and drugs and scooped nine awards in 2018. PROUD: Ubaidullah Davids after completing school. Shortly after his story was shared, the Sando Bursary Trust run by Mirah Ranchod, Terence Erasmus and Karriem Roomaney pledged their support and Ubaidullah was granted a bursary. Now, Ubaidullah has obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from UWC and he plans on pursuing a career in teaching, to give back to his community.

“In 2019 I took a gap year to figure out what I wanted to do,” he explains. “Initially I wanted to do water and environmental studies but a teacher advised me to do a Bachelor of Arts degree. “I started in 2020 and took four taxis a day to get to campus, but four weeks after attending classes, Covid hit and classes were online.”

Ubaidullah was faced with another battle as he did not have a laptop of his own and as the Trust sought to assist him, two relatives donated a laptop so he could continue learning. For three years he sat in his home in Storms River Walk and dedicated himself to his studies. After receiving his final results in December, Ubaidullah says he was happy to know he made it through.

“I know my parents would be proud,” he says. “They weren’t there for my matric results and they won’t be at my graduation, but I know they would be proud. “My brother Waleed has provided me with lots of support, and the Sando Trust were always available to provide help.