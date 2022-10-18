Loud cheers were heard at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday as Hanover Park ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede was released on R1 000 bail after he was arrested for rape. After spending the weekend behind bars, the 56-year-old DA councillor was informed that he is facing charges of sexual assault and rape as he appeared before magistrate Goolam Bawa.

The State prosecutor revealed that the case dates back to 2018 and the victim lives in Hanover Park. Defence attorney John Riley explained that the charge emanated from an investigation by the office of the City of Cape Town speaker. He labelled the charge as a “complete fabrication”, saying the case was only opened on October 11, 2022, despite the alleged incident occurring four years ago.

“In the affidavit, it mentioned indecent assault and it was only now that the fingering part was mentioned,” Riley said as he stuck his left middle finger in the air. While the State called for Van Der Rheede to pay R2 000 bail and for the court to prevent him from going to Hanover Park, his lawyer argued that he needed to be allowed in the area as he was the ward councillor and proposed bail of R1 000. More than 1 000 Hanover Park mense signed a petition calling for Van der Rheede to be granted bail.

CHEER: Councillor supporter at Wynberg Court. PICTURES: Mahira Duval and SUPPLIED Bawa granted bail and ordered that the councillor may work in Hanover Park but is forbidden from going to the victim’s house or contacting her. Outside court, two separate groups protested for and against his release. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Shayleen Naidoo, 19, said she did not believe Van der Rheede is capable of rape.

‘HE’S NOT CAPABLE OF RAPE’: Supporter Shayleen Naidoo. PICTURES: Mahira Duval and SUPPLIED “We are here to support our councillor because we feel he was framed in so many ways,” she says. “On the other side they have politics sweaters on, GOOD sweaters and CCC (Cape Coloured Congress). Is it then a politics thing? “I have been working with this councillor for over a year and he never made a wrong move or touched us in any wrong manner.”

But, community worker Gary Hartzenberg claims they are fighting against gender-based violence. GBV FIGHT: Gary Hartzenberg. PICTURES: Mahira Duval and SUPPLIED “These are people concerned about a child who was raped and the perpetrator being the councillor with high status,” he explains. “This is not about politics but we can also respond and say what about those people [protesting for him], that are working for the EPWP?