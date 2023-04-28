A member of the Heideveld Neighbourhood Watch lost all her belongings during a house fire on Tuesday evening in Table Mountain Street which left one victim injured. Regina Marcus said she is unsure of what caused the fire as she was asleep at the time.

“I am emotionally stressed out. I am unsure of what time the fire started because I took medication and went to sleep. I just felt something warm behind my back and when I woke up I saw the fire.” “When I got up everything was already burning, I threw water and woke up everyone in the house. My uncle is the only one who got injured, his hand burned but he has been discharged from hospital. “The only way my 75-year-old uncle could escape was by jumping through the back window as his room was upstairs.”

“We lost everything in the fire, we couldn't salvage anything, we are all living separately because I live with my friend and my daughter and uncle live with their friends. I don’t know what started the fire because we are still waiting on the report.” City Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said the cause of fire is still unknown. “The emergency call was received at approximately 10.07pm of a dwelling alight in Table Mountain Street, Heideveld, on Tuesday, 25 April.”

REPORT: Jermaine “The cause of the blaze is undetermined as yet, however, the building sustained extensive structural damages. An adult male suffered from smoke inhalation and burns to his hand. “Medical personnel attended to his injuries and he was later transported to a nearby Medical Facility. “The fire was extinguished just before 12am.”