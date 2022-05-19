Heathfield High School learners and their parents have been staging protests all week long to have their principal Wesley Neumann reinstated. Neumann has to choose between dismissal or a demotion at another school after being found guilty on six charges of misconduct.

From May to July 2020, at the height of the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, he told his staff and pupils to stay at home for their own safety, going against a Department of Education missive for teaching to continue. The palie was given until Friday to make a decision but has already rejected the offer, stating on Facebook: “I have decided to reject the offer as a matter of principle. I want to reiterate that throughout this period, my intentions and actions were motivated in the children’s best interests. I maintain my innocence of any wrongdoing. “This case has been politically and personally contrived against me by the former MEC & HOD of Education, Debbie Schäfer and Brian Schreuder.

“I have resolved to fight this matter to the bitter end. In pursuit of justice, regrettably, this will mean my temporary end of employment at Heathfield High School.” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says they are aware of the Facebook post. “The WCED has not yet received formal correspondence outlining his decision.

“Mr Neumann has until close of business on Friday, 20 May 2022, to inform us of his decision.” Learner Darryn Pfeiffer says: “We are scared that if we get another principal it’s gonna be worse than Mr Neumann, who has been good to us, which is why we are protesting for him to stay. STAND UP: Darryn Pfeiffer “I feel like we have been making waves by these demonstrations and people are hearing our voices.