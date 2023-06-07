The seventh instalment of Heart FM’s annual 16 Days For Youth tour has kicked off this month. Teams from various shows on the popular Cape radio station are rolling up their sleeves to cook up a storm and assist feeding schemes, as well as do renovations at youth centres across the province.

The initiative has seen the team help at soup kitchens, remodel children’s homes and provide safe play equipment since 2016. Renee Redelinghuys, managing director for Heart FM, said: “As South Africa celebrates Youth Month in June, it is imperative for us to give back by investing in our future leaders. “Every year our team, hand-in-hand with donors, sponsors and volunteers work tirelessly to make a lasting difference and shine the spotlight on the amazing and often unseen efforts of youth-based projects all over the Western Cape.”