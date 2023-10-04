Beacon Valley residents made a gruesome discovery on Monday when they came across a headless corpse in the street. The decapitated body of an unknown man was found just after 9pm on the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan streets in Mitchells Plain.

Uncensored photos and videos of the scene circulated on WhatsApp crime groups. A white gift bag was placed on top of the body and it is believed it contained the victim’s head. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Mitchells Plain police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown man was found on the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan streets, Beacon Valley, Mitchell’s Plain Monday evening at about 21:05.

“Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with his head decapitated. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.” This is the second gruesome discovery made by Beacon Valley residents after a burnt-out body was found in a field in Alpine Road in August. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has described the incident as “despicable and disgusting”.