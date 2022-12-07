An alleged Hanover Park gunman has accused his own family of telling liegstories at the Wynberg Regional Court after they placed him at the scene where an innocent man was killed. After a three-year wait, Gershwin Benjamin finally took the stand in his own defence as he stands accused of murdering 21-year-old Faghmie Valentine in St Lucia Court on February 2, 2019.

The senseless shooting inside the Council flat left residents reeling as Faghmie’s mother Sadeeka, who is also the chairperson of the Blomvlei Neighbourhood Watch, fainted when she arrived at the scene. At the time of the murder, cops told the Daily Voice that Faghmie’s valuables – including jewellery, money and a cellphone – were stolen after the shooting. Benjamin, allegedly a member of the Dollar Kidz gang, was arrested two days later by the Anti-Gang Unit.

More than 1 000 Hanover Park residents signed a petition calling for him to remain behind bars, and his bail application was later denied. On Tuesday, the State closed its case after calling on numerous eye witnesses, including relatives, who said they saw him shoot Faghmie. VICTIM: Faghmie Valentine In his version of events, the 37-year-old accused known as ‘Dood’, says on the day of the murder, he went to his sister Lucille’s house where Faghmie had been visiting.

“She took me to her room and was skelling with me because I had a wound where they stabbed me. She said I must start living right and gave me money,” he testified. “Then a small boy came and said the old lady downstairs was calling me and I went there and never went back to my sister.” Confronted with the testimonies of Lucille and her daughter Kaylah, who said they saw Dood leave and return with a gun, he claimed Kaylah was gesuip and did not see him.

“I don’t know why she said that but she was drinking there with them,” he said. Wynberg Magistrates’ Court The case was postponed to February 20 for judgement, which marks the four-year anniversary of Faghmie’s death. Speaking outside court, a bitter Sadeeka said: “He [Benjamin] sits there and tells liegstories when his own sister came to say she is sorry.