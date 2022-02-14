Cops are investigating murder cases after two people were shot and killed on Friday afternoon.

A third person was left wounded and rushed to the hospital.

The trio were in a hokkie in Xakabantu informal settlement in Vrygrond when they were shot in broad daylight.

A community member says: “People usually smoke there. That afternoon I heard several gunshots.

“I looked out and I didn’t see the suspects, but when I left my place, I saw people running towards the shack, the two men were dead already and there was another one who was injured and was taken to hospital.”

Residents gathered outside the shack where the victims were attacked.

The men who were killed were Zimbabwean nationals who were friends.

Bravemore Mwakorera wrote on Facebook: “It’s very sad.

“I want to inform all Zimbabweans in this group about the death of Lucky Makuyana, nicknamed Chedhodhi.

“He was shot dead together with his friend whom I don’t know the name of in Xakabantu.

“This incident left us nowhere because I was talking to him one hour before he was killed.

“The cause of the shooting is not known since he didn’t say anything negative to me as I was one of the last people to talk to.”

SCENE: Bodies outside shack in Vrygrond. Picture: Leon Knipe

Police spokesman Colonel André Traut says the motive is unknown.

“On Friday, the only double murder case in the Muizenberg policing area occurred in Jonathan Road, Vrygrond.

“Two adult males were shot and killed at around 2.10pm by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested.

“A third male victim was wounded and admitted to hospital,” Traut explains.

“The circumstances surrounding the murders are still being investigated and the motive is yet to be determined.”

