An 85-year-old woman was hacked to death in her Gugulethu home, making her the eighth female to be murdered on the Cape Flats in just seven days.

Cops have arrested a man for the murder of Charlotte Madolo, who was home alone while the rest of her family were just a street away.

It’s believed two suspects broke into her house on Saturday afternoon after jumping over the fence from a neighbour’s yard in NY132, where a wheelie bin was placed next to the high wall.

SHOCK: Mense at the NY132 scene in Gugs

Her daughter Lindelwa Bhovane says a relative called her.

“I thought my mom fell off the bed because she was epileptic and I went home and when I got there, I was informed that she had been killed. I didn’t even want to see how they murdered my mother,” she says.

A source close to the investigation described the gruesome scene.

“The one eye was out of the socket, probably taken out by the weapon used to slash her face,” the source says.

“Her night dress had been pulled out, but no one can conclude that she had been raped, the autopsy will determine that.”

Lindelwa says they were busy arranging a funeral for her uncle who died in Mpumalanga.

“We identified the body on Friday and planned to have his service on Wednesday and then this happened, we now have another funeral to plan, which means that my mom’s funeral will be the third in our family,” she says.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Sterling investigation by Gugulethu SAPS detectives led to the arrest of a 48-year-old male in connection with the murder of the 85-year-old woman. He is due to appear in court once charged.”

Seven women were killed in a spate of gender-based attacks last week.

CPF secretary Nokwanda Mkhongi. Video: Mandilake Tshwete

Last week Nomahlubi Mrubata’s half-naked body was found beaten and stabbed and then dumped in a canal, also in Gugulethu.

Nomahlubi Mrubata was raped and killed in Gugulethu. Picture supplied

Kaylan Dewaal, 29, was stabbed in the face and her throat slit by an unknown assailant on Saturday in Wesbank.

Kaylan Dewaal was stabbed in the face and her throat in Wesbank.

Asiphe Nqoloba, 27, was raped and killed and dumped in a canal in Langa a week ago, while her suspected killer was murdered in a mob justice attack.

On the same night, Tlalane Ngotshane, 43, and 28-year-old Shingai Mutsamanyi were shot in cold blood in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

Tlalane Ngotshane, 43, and Shingai Mutsamanyi, 28.

The following night Sinawo Nono, 25, was at her Langa home when an unknown man shot her five times.

Sinawo Nono, 25, was at her Langa home. Picture supplied

On Wednesday, Amanda Damba was killed on her way to work in Ilitha Park.

Amanda Damba

[email protected]