The murder of a four-year-old meisie has left Paarl East residents enraged and baying for blood. Klein Temia Botha was last seen at a street party on Sunday around 4pm.

Her lifeless body was found 24 hours later by pupils on the field at Nederberg Primary. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “The deceased was found with injuries to her body. A murder investigation has been opened.” It is not yet clear how Temia was killed.

Her hartseer father Gideon Thys, 37, says he sent his eldest son to fetch Temia, but she ran away from him as she was still dancing. DEVASTATED: Father Gideon Thys says he is devastated about Temia “It was a fun day for everyone, she even won a R10 for the best dancer in her group and when it was getting dark, I asked my nine-year-old son to go and get her,” he says. “He didn’t come back with her and I became worried because it was then really dark and it was load shedding.

“I didn’t find her anywhere. We were using our cellphones’ torches and we finally gave up, but I couldn’t sleep that night, I was worried about my only daughter.” The desperate dad says that vroeg the next day mense went searching again. “Someone went to check at the field where she was found but she was not there at the time,” he adds.

It is believed that Temia’s killer hid her body before dumping her later on Monday. SHOCKING: Temia’s body found on field at Nederburg Primary Gideon says a pupil told people the afternoon about a sports bag containing Temia’s remains. “We went to the scene but I didn’t see the body, only her mom identified her,” the pa says. “We are all heartbroken about this incident, the community is upset.

“There was a meeting about what happened, people are now scared for their own children’s safety.” A devastated Gideon says his life has suddenly changed for the worst. “She was my flower, I called her my blom. Every morning she would wake up and greet me, I knew that she was waiting for her breakfast,” he adds.

“I would get up and prepare bread and coffee for her. “I am stuck at home with all her clothes which reminds me of her, this is really heartbreaking,” the emotional dad adds. Track and Trace member Ingrid Harding says a man was gevang after someone apparently spotted him with a sports bag walking in the direction of the school.

“We had hoped that she would be found alive,” adds Ingrid. “This is quite shocking and that is why people are upset that the police have not arrested the man. “He was taken into custody on Monday but later released and when he was seen in the community, the people got angry and wanted to hurt him and he was taken away from the place.”