A fourth person is facing charges in relation to two mass shootings in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu last year. The new suspect, Lundi Zweni, faces 20 charges of murder.

On Tuesday, he appeared alongside Yanga “Bara” Nyalara, 30, as well as Wandile Tofile and Manelisi Ngumla at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. They are all charged with 12 counts of murder, six of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition for the May 15 incident in Site B. Police said after months on the run, Bara was arrested in Bothasig in July, and his co-accused later gevang.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said none of the accused applied for bail. “Advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court that only ballistics and cellphone analysis reports were outstanding and they will be available at the next appearance on 14 November 2022. “On that date, the accused will also be provided with an indictment and summary of facts and the case will be transferred to the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape division.

“Advocate Menigo also confirmed that Zweni was initially charged with the counts of murder and attempted murder but the charges were provisionally withdrawn as the investigation took longer. They were recently reinstated and more charges relating to gang activities were added.” Ntabazalila said Zweni is also accused number three in the Gugulethu massacre, along with Thabo Dyasi and Sivuyile Matoti. “They are charged with eight counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition.