Four suspected skollies, believed to be behind the murder of a Heideveld teen over the weekend, have been taken in for questioning by Manenberg Police. A day after Muaath Lee was laid to rest on Tuesday, the two alleged gunmen along with a friend who hid the murder weapon were busted by cops.

Muaath was shot and killed while visiting his girlfriend at Linda Court on Sunday night when he came under attack by two gunmen. His grieving ouma Sadia, 60, told the Daily Voice that she arrived home when she heard the skote and was only later informed that her grandson had been shot. SUPPORT: Burial in Patricia Court He was seen being attacked by two men in the parking area of Linda Court.

More on this Teen killed in turf war: Picture of ‘innocent’ Heideveld boy making 27s gang sign causes a stir on social media

Muaath’s murder caused a stir on social media after a user posted a photo of him making gang signs with his hands. But Sadia, who raised Muaath, said her grandson was innocent and not a skollie. CAUSED A STIR: Picture of Muaath Lee showing 27 gang sign on social media. Picture supplied She said her heart broke when she heard Muaath call for his ouma three times before taking his last breath.

On Monday afternoon, a large group of residents gathered in Patricia Court to attend the janaazah of the Grade 9 pupil from Cathkin High School and later in the day the three suspects were arrested. “The police got three Fancy Boys on Monday night. The two are the shooters and the third one hid the gun for them but wasn’t at the crime scene. They have not been charged yet from what I understand,” a source says. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms four people have been taken in but says no arrests have been made yet: “Be advised that four persons aged 17, 21, 26 and 41 respectively were taken in for questioning on 21 June at about 8pm. The investigation continues.”