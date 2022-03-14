Detectives from SAPS Organised Crime Unit have been activated in a 72-hour investigation after five people were killed in Khayelitsha on Monday.

Three attackers went to the first scene at New Monwabisi Park, Endlovini, shot and killed Asanda Nomgaga, 35, and then abducted her boyfriend.

They took him to a shack about 300 metres away where they found three other men.

All four men were shot and their bullet-riddled bodies were discovered inside the shack.

Shocked residents stood around the bloody scene and watched as the forensic personnel carried out the bodies of the victims.

Asanda’s sister Ntombenkosi Nogaga says: “I was at home when I was told that my sister had been killed.

“I went to see her at the shack where she lived with her boyfriend, Thando.

“A neighbour told me that they heard voices of men around 4am and then there were four gunshots.

“He heard my sister’s boyfriend shout and then they disappeared.”

After the attack, the new informal settlement was crawling with a small army of cops including Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile.

He addressed the media and said that it appeared that Asanda’s boyfriend was abducted and murdered by the unidentified suspects.

“Just before 5am, we received a report about the shooting. The bodies were about 300 metres apart, they had all been shot, there were four men and one woman,” he said.

“It would appear the woman was shot in the first shack and then in the other shack the four men were lying there.”

“The four of the deceased including the woman have been identified, only one of them has not.

“We are trying to find out what happened, it’s too early to say what the motive is.

“One of the deceased, his trousers are in one shack and there is a possibility that he was kidnapped from the woman’s shack and taken to where the others were killed.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says they have initiated the 72-hour activation plan in search of the yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“Crime experts were scouring the scene where the murders occurred,” she says.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate that unknown gunmen approached shacks located at the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, in the early hours of yesterday morning and fired shots.

“Organised crime detectives are investigating the murders. The victims, who are yet to be identified, are estimated between the ages of 25 and 35.”

