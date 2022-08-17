The case of a man, who was allegedly assaulted by two cops in Fish Hoek, has been postponed to September for a possible mediation. The beating of the 28-year-old man from Emerald Crescent caused widespread outrage after a video of the assault went viral.

It shows Joel Richard Gaffley being moered by the two SAPS officers. One cop is beating Gaffley with a baton while another is pinning him to the ground. Witnesses on the scene are heard pleading with them to stop.

Gaffley tells the witnesses that he had called the police to report his girlfriend missing but then got into a heated argument with them after they refused to help him. Gaffley appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday after he was arrested and charged with assaulting a police official. This after one of the cops opened a case against him.