Mitchells Plain police have confirmed they are investigating a case of arson in relation to a recent Shoprite blaze, while pensioners are soebating Sassa to help them out. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said the manager of the store viewed footage, which led to the suspicion that someone set fire to the store last Wednesday.

No arrests have been made yet. DESTROYED: Shoprite burns. Since the fire gutted almost the entire shopping complex, leaving only a Chinese store operational, pensioners have been asking questions about where they would collect their grant in the new year. While having their daily “mothers meeting”, which used to happen in the centre before the fire, Francis van Schalkwyk, 86, Kathleen Williams, 71, and Sally Fredericks, 83, discussed the way forward.

The pensioners explained that the winkel was the most convenient and central place in the community to collect their pensions. “We felt safe walking there and back home with our money, now we have to go all the way to Westridge, spend travelling from the little money we already receive and take the risk to travel back with it,” said Williams. Sally added it also meant they would stand for hours in long queues to receive their monthly government stipend.

“So what time do we have to start walking, because pensioners from Westridge will also be there and maybe even from other areas? There are some of us who cannot stand for long, so that is why I am saying open up Rocklands Civic Centre to accommodate us,” said Sally. Francis agreed, and said that though the civic is not a mandated place to receive grants, it would be more convenient. “There was a time years ago when we went to collect there. They should really consider it.”

Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab explained that Sassa cards affords clients the flexibility of collecting their social grants via their personal banking account and at approved merchants across the country. “With the facility in Rocklands under construction, clients may choose any alternate merchant that is most convenient for them. “Rocklands Civic Centre is not an approved merchant,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s fire and rescue services, said a week after the store fire, crews attended to another blaze in Strand at the receiving bay of Somerset Mall. The blaze broke out about 10.30pm and was extinguished an hour later. “The first arriving officer from Strand confirmed it was two generators alight at the rear of the receiving bay of the shopping complex.