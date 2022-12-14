Police are investigating a triple murder where three family members, including a 13-year-old boy, were allegedly bludgeoned to death in Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis. Neighbours in Marlin Way made the gruesome discovery on Wednesday before 6am when the lifeless bodies of two women, 54 and 46-years old, and the boy were found scattered in their backyard.

A bloody white mattress was also found at the scene. A police source confirmed that the women are sisters and the boy is the young victim’s son. “It seems like a panga was used to kill the young boy,” the cop tells the Daily Voice.

Community leader Liezel Maart says this is the first time she witnessed such a gruesome murder. "I knew the family members who died, I grew up with the 46-year-old and we started families around the same time, says a shocked Liezel. “In the 45 years that I have lived here I never saw such an incident.

Police at the scene where three family members were killed in their home. Pictures: Leon Knipe “Nooitgedacht is like a retirement village, very quiet, I think I speak for everyone when I say that everyone is shocked.” Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says all three victims had fatal head injuries, but could not yet confirm if they were shot or assaulted. “SAPS have initiated an investigation into the circumstances of a mass murder after three people were killed in Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis this morning at around 5:45am,” say Traut.