A matric girl has been killed in a freak accident after an alleged drunk driver slammed into her. The impact was so severe that her body was flung on top of the roof of a house.

And in a terrible turn of events, her mom learnt of her death on Facebook. Tatum Hendricks, 18, was on her way to see her mom in Bonteheuwel when the speeding car ploughed into her, before crashing into a wall. Paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate the unconscious teen but her hartseer mom Mishka Adams, 45, says doctors told her that the Grade 12 pupil was brain dead.

“She lived with my mother and when I called her (Sunday) she told me that Tatum was coming to see me,” says Mishka. “But it was getting too late and when I went on Facebook, I saw there was an accident and then I decided to call my mom again and asked for the description of my daughter’s clothes and then I went back to that picture and could see it was Tatum. CHAOTIC: Paramedics trying to resusciatate Tatum after being flung onto a roof in Bonteheuwel. Picture supplied “I called someone who was on scene and asked for a closer look, and it was confirmed it was my daughter on that roof.”

The distraught mother says she drove to the police station and was sent to Groote Schuur Hospital. “When I arrived, the doctors said she was brain dead on the roof, only one percent of her brain was functional. “I asked them if they were waiting for her to die and they said yes.

“I went for a quick smoke outside and when I went back to the ward, I saw the doctors working on her and they told me her heart had stopped beating,” Mishka adds. The heartbroken vrou says her daughter went to her matric ball just two weeks ago and looked beautiful in her blue satin dress. “That drunk man who killed my baby is still alive, I want him to die too, he only got a few scratches,” she cries.

DEVASTATED: Mom Mishka Adams with daughter Tatum. Picture supplied “It hurts, my baby was still young and had her life ahead of her until he took it. She wanted to join the navy. “I miss her, she was the clown of the family who loved to dance. I can’t believe she is gone.” The alleged drunk driver hospitalised for minor injuries. Picture supplied Tatum’s grief-stricken oupa Shuabe Adams, 61, says he has been waiting for the teen come home.

“I was happy to hear that she is coming to visit us but I went to bed without seeing her, and then my son woke me up to tell me that she was in an accident. “I was waiting for her to come and now she will never come back to us.” Cape Town 10-10-2022 This is oupa Shuabe Adams pic Mandi According to police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk, the suspect has not yet been arrested yet because he has been hospitalised to treat his injuries.