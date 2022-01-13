An elderly woman from Delft has died after her allegedly dikgesuipte neighbour ran her over with his car.

Police are now looking for the man who ran away from the scene and is still at large.

Cheryl Boer, 68, was standing outside her Doublom Crescent home in Roosendal with her 44-year-old daughter who was also injured when the man ploughed into them.

A witness explained that the suspect was fighting with his brother when he rammed the deceased.

“When the incident happened, Cheryl was standing by the suspect’s brother’s car.

“The suspect came flying down the road and drove into the deceased, her daughter and his own niece, a baby,” the witness says.

“The baby was not injured, Cheryl’s daughter suffered a head injury.”

SHOCK: Doublom Cres. scene. Picture: Leon Knipe

The man says the neighbourhood has been left shaken.

“I couldn’t sleep on Sunday night because I kept having flashbacks,” he adds.

“The worst thing about the incident is that the victim and the suspect were neighbours and we don’t know how Cheryl’s family will be after this.”

The deceased’s family said they were not ready to talk.

“This is a sensitive issue and we would like time to heal, and then maybe we can talk,” Cheryl’s son said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Delft Police officers attended the crime scene on Sunday at around 7pm.

“According to reports, a vehicle drove at high speed down Doublom Crescent, knocking over two females.

“The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.”

Swartbooi says the Delft police have registered a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

