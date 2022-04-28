A six-year-old meisie lost both her legs and is fighting for her life after an alleged drunk driver ploughed into her home as she stood by the gate.

The heartbroken parents of little Zayaan Johnson say her life will never be the same after her legs were crushed in the incident along Duinefontein Road on Sunday.

Angry Manenberg residents went bos and chased after the driver of the red Hyundai Venue and moered him in the streets, before handing him over to police.

ANGER: Hyundai Venue driver moered and handed to cops

Dad Rashaad Matthews, 38, says the Grade 1 learner from Silverstream Primary School had just left home to play with a friend when the driver came crashing into their home.

DAMAGE: Manenberg family’s home smashed

“We were having a lekker Sunday morning. I made her porridge and she just went out the gate to go to her friend when we heard a loud bang and the car came crashing into the house,” he says.

“I ran to Zayaan and couldn’t hear her breathe and I thought she was dead.

“Then I saw this man get out of the car and just started moering him. I heard her make a sound and that is when I realised she was still alive and ran back to her.”

The traumatised father says shocked neighbours who saw his child’s crushed legs ran after the driver as he tried to flee.

“Her legs looked like someone had bashed it with a hammer. He ran away and the mense chased him all the way to Heideveld where they moered him and gave him to the police.

“We were told he was drunk and that it was a hijacked vehicle.

“At the same time, a taxi came past and saw what happened and put the passengers out and they rushed us to Heideveld Emergency Centre. Myself, the driver and the gaatjie just prayed as they drove.”

After being stabilised, Zayaan was rushed to Red Cross Hospital where mom Sadicka, 31, says doctors gave them the bad news.

HURT: Sadicka said it was seer to break the news to Zayaan

“They told us it was her legs or her life. It’s very hartseer what this stupid driver did. My child must suffer and she lost both of her legs through a stupid man,” the mom cries.

“She is in ICU and she is already aware that her legs are not there and it’s very seer to break the news to her and she is only six.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the case and says a 32-year-old man appeared in Athlone Magistrates’ Court on a charge of reckless and negligent driving.

But Rashaad says this is not good enough. “Why is it not attempted murder? If she was shot, it would be but someone can just drive a car any how.

“We don’t have a cent to fix this damage or to even help our daughter because we just had twins and this government is just failing us with such a stupid charge. He nearly killed my child,” the broken father adds.

If you would like to assist Zayaan’s family in any way, call Jade on 064 153 4852.

