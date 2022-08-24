Parents of Strandfontein Secondary say the school has become a suikerhuisie as pupils are often seen smoking drugs, drinking dop, fighting and even having sex when they should be in class. Speaking on behalf of the group, the parent of a Grade 9 pupil says the school has been plagued by a number of issues.

“I am one of the volunteer teachers at the school that stands by the gate to make sure the children are in by 8.10am and we are allowed to conduct searches of the students,” the parent says. “To say I have been shocked by what we find is an understatement because it is stuff like stoppe, bongs and lollies, lighters, cigarettes. ILLEGAL: Dagga joint was found. Picture supplied “A number of the students actually deal drugs and they make use of other children to carry their stuff, like drug mules.”

The parent accused the principal, Jean Prinsloo, of not heeding their pleas. “We approached the principal about all of this but nothing gets done. There was an incident of a boy who had a gun at school but he did not get any punishment. “We caught two girls in one classroom kissing and feeling each other up, while a cleaner told us there was a couple actually having sex in one room.

“This was also shared with the principal but all those children are walking around without ever getting punished.” SHOCKING: Lighter and kappies found on the pupils at school. Picture supplied Fadiel Johnson, a resident who lives near the school, said the pupils openly engage in illegal activity while residents have also made complaints to the school which have gone unanswered. “These laaities act like they’re at a jol rather than a school, you must see how it looks here before school hours with all of them standing outside and smoking.