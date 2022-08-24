Parents of Strandfontein Secondary say the school has become a suikerhuisie as pupils are often seen smoking drugs, drinking dop, fighting and even having sex when they should be in class.
Speaking on behalf of the group, the parent of a Grade 9 pupil says the school has been plagued by a number of issues.
“I am one of the volunteer teachers at the school that stands by the gate to make sure the children are in by 8.10am and we are allowed to conduct searches of the students,” the parent says.
“To say I have been shocked by what we find is an understatement because it is stuff like stoppe, bongs and lollies, lighters, cigarettes.
“A number of the students actually deal drugs and they make use of other children to carry their stuff, like drug mules.”
The parent accused the principal, Jean Prinsloo, of not heeding their pleas.
“We approached the principal about all of this but nothing gets done. There was an incident of a boy who had a gun at school but he did not get any punishment.
“We caught two girls in one classroom kissing and feeling each other up, while a cleaner told us there was a couple actually having sex in one room.
“This was also shared with the principal but all those children are walking around without ever getting punished.”
Fadiel Johnson, a resident who lives near the school, said the pupils openly engage in illegal activity while residents have also made complaints to the school which have gone unanswered.
“These laaities act like they’re at a jol rather than a school, you must see how it looks here before school hours with all of them standing outside and smoking.
“You can even see them on the grounds doing whatever they want to do (drugging and fighting), that is why so many people in the area send their children to other schools outside of Strandfontein.”
When Daily Voice called the school to speak to Ms Prinsloo, we were referred to the Western Cape Education Department.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the circuit manager was looking into the claims: “The WCED is following up on the claims made and the interventions thus far to the alleged incidents at the school.”