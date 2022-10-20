Community leaders in Uitsig have warned trucking companies to avoid driving through the area after another truck was looted on Wednesday morning. Pastor Adam Alexander says children and drug addicts are behind the spate of attacks which have seen people steal mattresses from trucks.

In the latest incident, a truck delivering potatoes to a factory in the Parow industrial area came under attack. A video of the incident went viral and showed hundreds of mense stealing pockets of potatoes, some even arriving with trolleys. Alexander says the modus operandi sees laaities being used to misdirect drivers who are unfamiliar with the area and leading the large trucks into the klein streets of Uitsig.

“This incident happened just before 8am and it is not the first time,” he says. “On previous occasions they stole chicken and even mattresses and now potatoes. “What they do is they get children to stand in the road and show the driver to go down Connaught Road but instead of turning out towards Parow, they end up in the small streets,” Alexander adds.

“When the truck driver tries to turn around at the sand pitch, the truck jack-knifes and then the people run to cut the airpipes, rendering the vehicle useless and then they loot the trucks. “The children also use stones and other things that they throw at the driver to distract him.” SADDENED: Adam Alexander. Pictures: Supplied Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms the theft, and adds that Ravensmead police are investigating a case of public violence after more than 200 persons looted a truck in Connaught Road.

“According to reports the driver tried to reverse and turn, when the wheels of the trailer got stuck in the sand.” Metro cops stopped to assist the truck but mense pelted them with stones and glass bottles. “They immediately called for back-up and members took action to disperse the crowd.

“The truck driver drove off after Metro police stopped to assist. The driver never gave a statement and Saps are waiting for him to open a case, more charges will be added,” explains Van Wyk. Alexander says he is disappointed in residents: “They are not doing it because they are hungry. I have seen them selling the stuff they steal. “It is mostly drug addicts who are using children and the parents also participate.