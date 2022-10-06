Brazen gunmen shot and killed two men at popular Camps Bay beach. One of the victims has been identified as Luthando Nyingwa, 25, a beach photographer, and the other was a taxi driver.

The shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon around 3:40pm in Victoria Road in full view of beachgoers. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Camps Bay police are investigating two counts of murder: “The motive for the attack is unknown.” Witnesses saw two armed men, one slender and one chubby, open fire and speed off in a car.

The taxi driver’s family were at the scene but refused to speak to the media. Luthando’s friend says he watched him die. “I asked him why he was leaving early and he said he had a three-day photography job and he was feeling blessed that day.

“A few seconds later he was on the ground with a bullet in his head.” The shaken man said he called the lifeguards for assistance. “They moved him to their building where he died. I saw that there was another man who people said was a taxi driver, he was also shot and killed.”

Luthando Nyingwa, 25, a beach photographer, was shot and killed on Camps Bay beach. Picture: Leon Knipe Luthando’s body was identified by his girlfriend as his family is in Gqeberha. He had been a photographer at Camps Bay beach for the past two years and lived in Mowbray with two roommates. A tourist from Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni, Patience Dikotsi, 46, says she went to the beach for the first time in four years.