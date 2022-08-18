The family of a six-year-old boy who was snatched from his home in Kensington on Wednesday says they were astonished that cops did not chase after the kidnappers when the father approached them minutes later. Little Shahnawaaz Asghar was about to leave for school at 7.45am when six men stormed into the Fourth Avenue house and kidnapped the boy to the horror of his shocked parents.

Family spokesperson Dawood Esack, SGB chairperson of Hidaytul Islam Primary School, says minutes after the attack the father approached cops for help. “What is disappointing is that while the father was chasing the suspects, he flagged down a police van and informed them about his son’s abduction and they said he must show them where the child was taken, instead of following the suspects,” Esack says. Asked why the officers did not pounce on the kidnappers, police spokesperson Andre Traut says: “(I) can’t comment about what the father said to the police, however, if he feels dissatisfied with the police conduct, he should lodge a complaint about it.”

Esack says the suspects, travelling in two cars, a white VW Polo sedan and a silver Ford hatchback, first stood on the family’s stoep. WANTED: Snatchers inside the Ford hatchback “When the father asked why they were there, they said they needed shelter because it was raining. “At the time, Shahnawaaz’s older siblings were already in the car which was pulled halfway out the gate and the victim had been inside the house to greet his mom for the last time before he went to school.

“As the boy came out with his mother, they snatched him from his parents, one of the suspects ran with Shahnawaaz,” says Esack. Family spokesperson Dawood Esack He tells the Daily Voice when the Grade R pupil’s dad tried to run after his son, one of the other suspects put a gun against his head. “He had no choice but to let them go. When the cars left, he shouted for help from the neighbours. And they both tried to chase the suspects.”

He says the kidnapping is baffling as the family is not rich. GETAWAY CAR: White VW Polo in Kensington “The father is doing chores for his late wife’s uncle in his business. He doesn’t have money, he is a person who understands social responsibility, he helps people out. “They are humble Pakistani people, the father has been in the country for more than 30 years. We pray for the boy’s safe return to his parents.”