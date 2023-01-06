Three dom diewe who believed they could get away with breaking into a business received a nasty surprise when their own community piemped on them. It took less than a minute for the community of Bonteheuwel to tell on the trio who had burgled the BC Security and Inospace company in Epping on Wednesday.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said he shared a 35-second clip of the suspects breaking into the building in Bofors Circle with 200 of his community groups on WhatsApp and, within seconds, received tip-offs about the whereabouts of the diewe who can be seen making off with the stolen goods in the video. “Today is just another fine example of how a community can work together to overcome crime, beat gangsterism and make sure that criminals find themselves behind bars. “This is a huge breakthrough as it is believed that those arrested are involved in a lot more criminal acts,” McKenzie explained.

“I want to thank my community for entrusting me with the information but more so, believing that we are able to rid our community of gangsters and their actions.” Credit was also given to the area tip-off line. McKenzie said through this line of communication, information could be filtered quickly, and on the same day two arrests were made.

COUNCILLOR: Angus McKenzie. On Thursday morning the final and third suspect was arrested. “We have a WhatsApp group for every street in Bontas, people just feel more comfortable sharing information with each other and people they can trust, and this is the perfect channel; it works for us,” added the ward councillor. “This way we could also reduce gang violence by 40% December 2021 vs December 2022.”

BC Security and Inospace also thanked McKenzie for his swift response. The company also thanked all the roleplayers involved. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that a case of housebreaking and theft at a non-residential premises was registered at Elsies River SAPS for investigation.