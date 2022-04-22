A Mitchells Plain mom is appealing for help to find the killers who mercilessly tortured and murdered her husband and dumped him in bushes.

The hartseer wife of Maurizio “Mo” Cyster, 43, says her husband’s mutilated body was found the day after a couple was attacked in an alleged ritualistic killing.

Leezanne, 44, says Mo went missing from his home in Wildwood on 31 March and when he failed to return home, his family started a search.

On the same night, cops were called to a horrific murder scene where a man and woman were attacked in an apparent cleansing ceremony.

They were stripped and beaten with spades and the husband’s body was found next to a shallow grave. His traumatised wife managed to escape her attackers.

EERIE: Couple in ‘ritual’ attack. File photo: Leon Knipe

The next morning another body was found in bushes along Weltevreden Road and Leezanne confirms it was her husband but believes the cases are not linked.

“He is a father of five sons who was basically a stay-at-home father and did small jobs to earn something,” she says.

“But he had never gone missing before and the last time I saw him, he was helping someone carry some things. Then when he didn’t come home, we started searching.”

She says the family was called to the Salt River Mortuary as officials believed it was Maurizio’s body but says they could not identify him due to the extensive injuries.

APPEAL: Leezanne Cyster, 44, from Mitchells Plain

“His skull was cracked open and his head had so many holes like he was beaten to death.

“They found that someone wrapped clingwrap around his body.”

“There was not a bone in his body that was not broken. They also burnt his genitals and we were so shocked.

“Later the tests confirmed it was him and we buried him last week at Maitland Cemetery.”

She says his murder has baffled the family, who went to question residents in the Siqalo Informal Settlement amid rumours of a kangaroo court.

“The people there know him well but nobody knows anything about what happened to him. We are confused because why would someone do something like this?

“He was not a gangster and never had any troubles with anyone. I am appealing to anyone to please come forward if you have any information.

“My husband has been brutally murdered and if there is anyone who knows anything, please come forward.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms: “The circumstances around the incident are being investigated.

“No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

