*WARNING [Video contains foul language] A notorious animal hawker from Dunoon was finally arrested after countless efforts to catch him.

A 20-year-old animal seller, who sold animals at the Malibongwe Bridge, was apprehended by SPCA inspectors and the City of Cape Town’s Animal Control Unit after months of efforts to locate him. Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham says that the man’s arrest comes after months of attempts to catch him. “After more than a month of repeated reports, countless attempts to catch him in the act and equally as many slippery escapes on his part, we were finally able to effect an arrest,” she says.

The Daily Voice has received a video of the alleged animal hawker trying to sell an animal as he walks through traffic. Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says: “I’m thankful that this animal abuser will finally face his day in court. We will never give up when we know that animals need us, even if it means returning to the same area several times a day and at all times of the day or night, for weeks on end.”

He says that the suspect’s house was also searched to see if any other animals were there. HOTSPOT: At Malibongwe Bridge “Following his arrest, a search of the accused’s home was undertaken to ensure that there were no animals at his place of residence in need of our help,” Pieterse explains. Abraham adds that they couldn’t have done it without the support of fellow animal lovers.