Another taxi driver has been gunned down during the ongoing violence in Vrygrond. He was shot while in a taxi with a passenger, who was injured, on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the 29-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. “Muizenberg police responded to a complaint on Friday. Upon arrival at the scene in Vrygrond Avenue at around 6.35pm, they saw a large group of community members,” he explained. Vrygrond taxi driver shot dead. Picture: Leon Knipe “Upon further inspection, they found the body of a 29-year-old male who sustained gunshot wounds. Upon arrival of the medical personnel the victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The 30-year-old male who also sustained gunshot wounds was transported to a nearby hospital. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. Muizenberg police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.” The area had been plagued by violence between gangsters and taxi drivers. Last month, nine people were killed in the area. Councillor Mandy Marr said in a statement: “Yet again we are under siege, but it is even harder because of Guy Fawkes. There have been several shootings on Friday evening including at least one fatality.