Police Minister Bheki Cele’s visit to Khayelitsha on Tuesday has revealed that five of the men who were gunned down on Sunday night had criminal records. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile said: “Five of the victims have been identified, the only one who has not been identified looks like a foreign national.

“But the people (whose identities) we have confirmed had cases pending, cases of murder, attempted murder, GBV or drugs. We are still investigating.” Cele said if the man who was out on bail for murder had stayed in jail, he would have been spared. “One person who died here was on three bails including the bail of murder, that person is supposed to be safe in custody.”

The first two victims were shot in front of Amazizi spaza, while the others appear to be random people who were in the vicinity. According to his aunt, Athenkosi Bokolo, 22, and his friend were curious about the gunshots and went to investigate when they were shot and killed. Khayalethu Nelani, 31, went to buy an entjie and Mthokozisi Mhlakaza, 36, went to buy a candle when they were also killed on their way to the shop.