Kalkfontein residents say a local skelm got what he deserved when he was fatally stabbed by his victim on Friday morning. They say the 21-year-old man had tried to rob somebody who was going to work on the field near the Bet-el School for Epileptici in Old Nooiensfontein Drive.

“That laaitie, think his name was Afwaan, would rob people on the field all the time and I am not sure where he stayed exactly but we know he was from Wesbank,” said a 46-year-old resident who spoke to the Daily Voice. “Earlier, so the laaitie tried to rob a guy who was walking to get a taxi but the guy fought back and ended up stabbing the bra. “I know the guy who did it and he is not a gangster or anything like that but he now carries the knife for his own protection and had to now use it when he was being robbed.”

The resident said the community is saddened by the loss of the young skelm, but they also feel justice was served. “Like I say, that laaitie was one of the guys who would always rob people on that field and now he managed to rob the wrong person who now managed to fight back. “The bra who died is not the only one who robs people but it’s sort of good to see them getting punished.

“Very sad because he was young but at the same time it’s goetjoe that this happened to him.” The family of the victim refused to speak to the Daily Voice. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, confirmed the incident.