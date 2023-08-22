Sentencing procedures for convicted drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy and his ex-motjie Shafieka were again halted on Monday as sentencing reports were not completed. The duo returned to the Western Cape High Court surrounded by heavily armed officers from the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit.

Following a five-year trial, Murphy and his ex-vrou were convicted in a ground-breaking judgement last month, when Judge Diane Davis found that Murphy’s enterprise, Ulterior Trading Solutions, was also guilty under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). The court heard how they operated a lucrative drug packaging organisation under the guise of running a legal business, thereby profiting from illegal activities. The tik packaging enterprise was raided on September 18, 2015, when cops caught Shafieka and two others red-handed packing drugs at a property in Grassy Park.

Stellar work led by Captain Nadine Britz from SAPS Crime Intelligence and her team of multi-disciplinary units resulted in the successful conviction of Murphy. This is the first time a drug enterprise has been convicted under Poca, following the marathon five-year long trial. During court proceedings on Monday, it was revealed that the state’s Asset Forfeiture Unit also intended on bringing an application to have Vet’s properties and other assets seized.