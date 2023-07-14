The man accused of killing SPCA veterinarian Natheem Jacobs claims he is not a flight risk despite being on the run for months before handing himself over. This was heard at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where cops revealed that in addition to Natheem’s cellphone, they also found the fingerprints of Jovan Williams at the scene.

Jacobs died in a scuffle after a group of skelms tried to steal the wheels off of his wife’s car which was parked outside their Garlandale home. MURDERED: Dr Natheem Jacobs. Picture supplied In his first two court appearances, it was revealed that investigators found the wheelie bin the group used to transport the stolen wheels, a backpack with tools and a cellphone containing Williams’ details, It was also revealed the 39-year-old had previous convictions for the illegal possession of ammunition, drugs and malicious damage to property.

In his affidavit, read out by his lawyer, Williams claimed that he was able to pay R2 000 bail and as he had handed himself over, he did not pose a flight risk. THE ACCUSED: Jovan Williams, 39. Picture supplied In response, Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius revealed that cops had also linked Williams to the murder when they lifted the fingerprint of his left thumb from one of the hubcaps. Pretorius said he went to Williams’ home in Bokmakierie where it was revealed that his mother had opened a criminal case against him for bashing in the windows of her house after she refused to give him money, and had obtained a protection order against him.