Cops say they are on the hunt for the man who viciously stabbed and killed a popular vet from Athlone. More than two months after the murder of Natheem Jacobs, 27, police say the alleged killer from Bokmakierie has gone on the run.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Voice, lieutenant-colonel Adrian Pretorius of the Western Cape SAPS Serious and Violent Crimes Unit says they need help to apprehend Javon Williams. GONE: Natheem Jacobs, 27. He said it was discovered that Williams, 39, was part of a wheel theft syndicate that targeted cars parked outside. Natheem’s family said he had awoken to sounds in the middle of the night and saw a group of skelms trying to steal the wheels off his wife’s car.

Along with other relatives, he intervened and during the scuffle he was stabbed and later died on the way to hospital. Pretorius reveals that the investigating team discovered Williams’ identity and home address in Bokmakierie. “He is part of a group that steals car wheels and in the investigation we uncovered his identity and his address in Bokmakierie,” he says.

“We have been there numerous times but he has gone on the run and we would like to appeal to the public to help us find him.” MANHUNT: The alleged killer Javon Williams. Natheem’s widow Iman Levy said that life for his family will never be the same and appealed to the public to help find Williams. “We miss him dearly and life will never be the same for us. We, the Jacobs and Levy family, earnestly appeal to the public and individuals to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

“Natheem’s gentle and loving nature makes it incomprehensible that anyone could harbour malicious intentions towards him in such a manner.” She said her husband’s passing has had a profound impact on his loved ones, his colleagues, his clients and the Garlandale community. “He was a beloved husband, son, brother, and friend. Throughout his brief life, Natheem dedicated himself to serving the community.

“As a veterinarian, he strived to do everything within his power to assist animals in need. “Additionally, as a barber, he was adored by his clients. “We are finding it difficult to find solace knowing that the suspect is still at large.