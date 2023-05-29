The man accused of viciously killing Athlone vet, Dr Natheem Jacobs, has handed himself over to police after seeing his picture published in the Daily Voice. A source close to the investigation says just hours after the koerant hit the streets on Monday, Javon Williams, 39, walked into Athlone Police Station and handed himself over saying he read that he is wanted for murder.

Williams had been on the run for several months. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Voice, Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius of the Western Cape Saps Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, says they needed help to catch Williams. “He came to the station on Monday morning after the article was published and said he saw his face in the paper . He handed himself over and will appear in court on Wednesday,” he says.