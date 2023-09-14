The man accused of murdering Natheem Jacobs has been denied bail at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court just a month after he admitted to stabbing the veterinarian. Jovan Williams will now remain in custody for allegedly killing Jacobs, who worked for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Jacobs was stabbed during a scuffle after he caught a group of skelms stealing the wheels off his wife’s car which was parked outside their Garlandale home. MURDERED: Natheem Jacobs. After months of searching, Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius turned to the Daily Voice for help and after Williams’ picture was published in the newspaper, he handed himself over to the police. The court heard that investigators found the wheelie bin the skurke had used to transport the stolen wheels, a backpack with tools and a cellphone containing Williams’ details. It was also revealed that he had previous convictions for the illegal possession of ammunition, drugs and malicious damage to property.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, the magistrate highlighted the interdicts obtained by Williams’ mother and ex-wife saying he did not have an address to reside while awaiting trial. Bail was denied. Natheem’s mother Zulykha said: “The magistrate listed various reasons including that he knew he had stabbed someone, had failed to report the alleged attack, the petition, his cellphone and fingerprints on the scene and he even said that he [Williams] only came forward after seeing his face in the [Daily] Voice. “As a family it is bittersweet for us but justice will prevail. We are happy that his bail application has been denied.