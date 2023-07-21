The defence for the suspect accused of killing SPCA veterinarian Dr Natheem Jacobs said they wanted to bring more witnesses to take the stand as Jovan Williams fights for freedom. The 38-year-old allegedly stabbed the doctor outside his Garlandale home on March 2.

Jacobs heard noises outside and went to investigate when he saw the accused trying to steal wheels from his wife’s car. STABBED TO DEATH: Dr Natheem Jacobs. File photo He was confronting the suspect when he was stabbed with an unknown sharp object which has not yet been found. According to the charge sheet, the accused’s cellphone was found on the scene and he was identified by his WhatsApp and Facebook profile pictures.

Williams had been on the run when his face was published in the Daily Voice and he then handed himself to the Athlone SAPS, saying he was there because he read the paper. The court also heard that he used aliases. His crimes range from three attempted murder cases, possession of stolen property, malicious damage to property, possession of ammunition, possession of drug, common assault and disobeying a protection order.

In one case of possession of property, he used the name Romano Williams, in other crimes he used Johan, Jonas and Riedwaan, according to the affidavit. Last Thursday his lawyer Thando Joni argued that the Bokmakierie man was not a danger to society and that he would abide by the bail conditions.

He also wanted Williams’ mother to take the stand and speak about the protection order she has against her son. However, on Thursday Joni said he had other witnesses. “I am bringing more witnesses, this is far from over,” he told the Cape Argus.