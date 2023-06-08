The man accused of killing popular veterinarian Natheem Jacobs is a known criminal who has had previous run-ins with the law. Jovan Williams appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing Natheem on March 2.

The accused walked into the court and when he spotted his family in the public gallery filled with Jacobs’ supporters, he kept looking at them, reports Cape Argus. The case was postponed as the director of public prosecutions (DPP) must still decide which schedule to charge him with. The 38-year-old handed himself over to Athlone police after seeing himself as a wanted man in the Daily Voice.

At the time of his attack, Natheem is believed to have heard a noise outside his Garlandale home and went to check. When the 27-year-old checked his wife’s car, he reportedly saw the accused trying to steal the wheels. Natheem was stabbed during their confrontation. KILLED: Natheem Jacobs In the charge sheet, it was stated that Williams’ cell phone was found at the scene, which helped lead cops to his residence.

However, he evaded police on several occasions when they went looking for him at the house, before going on the run until he giving himself up two months later. The State said Williams had been convicted before for a firearm but couldn’t determine whether it was for possession of a firearm or ammunition. POSTPONED: Case heard in Athlone Magistrate’s Court His run-ins with the law include drugs and malicious damage to property.

The prosecutor said the accused was charged with the Schedule 6 offence because of the previous conviction, but the defence argued it was a conviction of ammunition and therefore it should be Schedule 5. The case was postponed until next week for the DPP to decide which schedule to proceed with. Natheem’s mother Zulykha told the Cape Argus that she wants justice.